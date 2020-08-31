Drew Carey Makes Huge Donation to Summer Camp Where He Used to Work

August 31, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Comedian Drew Carey arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros. Home Entertainment's "The Wizard Of Oz" 3D And The Grand Opening Of The New TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX

Kevin Winter / Staff

The social media manager for the YMCA's Camp Y-Noah, Alexis King, is "eternally grateful" after the camp received a huge donation from Drew Carey. The camp has been struggling a lot this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. King reached out to Carey on Twitter, but she never expected him to respond. Well, not only did he respond, but he stepped up with a $5,000 donation. How cool is that?

 

