Drew Carey Makes Huge Donation to Summer Camp Where He Used to Work

The social media manager for the YMCA's Camp Y-Noah, Alexis King, is "eternally grateful" after the camp received a huge donation from Drew Carey. The camp has been struggling a lot this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic. King reached out to Carey on Twitter, but she never expected him to respond. Well, not only did he respond, but he stepped up with a $5,000 donation. How cool is that?

I’m about to donate to this cause. It’s to help a summer camp I worked at in the late 70’s. If you can, please join me. --https://t.co/TkEcVp71Cn https://t.co/79D1dS5O0C — -------- ---------- (@DrewFromTV) August 29, 2020