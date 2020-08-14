The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds Fair Food Drive-Thru is This Weekend

August 14, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Advertising signs for food at a carnival or Boardwalk

DepthofField

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats

Coronavirus may have cancelled most county fairs, but that won't stop you from getting some of that delicious, greasy fair food!

Saturday and Sunday, the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds will be offering a drive-thru of fair food from 11am to 7pm. It's free to get in and you don't even have to get out of your car. There will be 10 stations and a ton of different food options for you to choose from. You'll also get a menu, so make sure you have your order ready to avoid too much of a delay for other eventgoers. 

Honestly, coronavirus aside, I wouldn't mind if this was something that was done outside of normal fair times. Most of us go to the fair for the food anyway, so why not make this an event that happens more often? I feel like it would even help smaller businesses and smaller vendors who make a lot of sales during fair season earn a little extra throughout the year. Coronavirus is going to change how a lot of us live our day to day lives, even once events are able to start coming back in bigger numbers. Why not make drive-thru fair food one of the things that stays?

Tags: 
fair food
drive thru
cuyahoga county fairgrounds
covid
Coronavirus

