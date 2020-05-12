Stark County is Offering a Drive-Thru for Fair Food

A lot of things are prety up-in-the-air when it comes to summer events and COVID-19.

There's a chance that most of us won't get to experience our county fairs (or even the state fair), which means no rides, no animals, and no fair food.

But Stark County has come up with a solution that I am VERY supportive of; a drive-thru for fair food.

I have gotten really good about eating better in the past 10 months, but if there's one thing I cannot resist, it's fair food. Funnel cake? Corndogs? Walking tacos? Count me in. I'll eat it all.

I honestly hope this is something Medina considers doing. I know that the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds aren't far from our house by any means, but we both grew up in Medina and still prefer to go to that fair since we can meet up with our friends and families.

Even though this year won't be the same (no matter what), I'd still love a drive-thru for fair food so I can have a little bit of the fair.