Elton John's Reaction To Taron Egerton’s Golden Globes Win Is Priceless

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards was last night. We saw some obivous winners (Chernobyl for Best Miniseries), some upsets (1917 over The Irishman for Best Motion Picture Drama), and some really emotional speeches (Tom Hanks). But the best win last night came from Rocketman's Taron Egerton, who won Best Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for his portrayal as the one and only, Elton John, whose reaction was priceless when Egerton was announced as the winner.

HOW YOU GONNA LEAVE ELTON JOHN HANGING AFTER WINNING AN AWARD FOR PLAYING ELTON JOHN pic.twitter.com/FRTBh6h70w — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) January 6, 2020

Egerton left John hanging though, but you can't really blame him- it was his first nomination and first win, so he was probably pretty nervous. It also looks like there's never enough room at this awards show for people to properly move around. But you can see the pure joy in Elton John's face as he starts clapping his hands and bouncing up and down. It makes sense though, because when Rocketman came out last year, he kept sending Egerton reviews of the movie because he was so proud.

Congratulations to Egerton, Elton John, and the entire Rocketman team! The Oscars are a month away so hopefully we'll be seeing them all again very soon.