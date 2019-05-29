Elton John Keeps Sending Taron Egerton 'Rocketman' Reviews

The Elton john biopic Rocketman is about to hit theatres everywhere and the film is already getting rave reviews. It received a 4 minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival and Elton John is clearly very proud of the film. He's actually so pleased with the film that just about every day, he emails Egerton a new review!

Now from what I can see, the reviews look well deserved. Egerton shares a striking resemblance to a young Elton John and, unlike Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody, is doing much of the singing for Rocketman. I'm leaving for vacation the day Rocketman is released...maybe I should find time to squeeze in a quick trip to the theatre before we leave?