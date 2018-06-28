Failed Restoration Of 16th Century Art Goes Viral

June 28, 2018
Alanna Crummie

So a church in Northern Spain decided to hire someone to come in and clean up some priceless 16th century art. The priest wanted a wooden carving of Saint George no horseback fighting a dragon to be cleaned up. But whoever he hired did not understand, or thought they were godd enough, and decided to RESTORE the carving instead. The results were less than flattering and now this carving of Saint George will end up on one of those bothced surgery shows. Are you ready to see this?

 

It also reminded people of another failed restoration from 2012. My suggestion is that when it comes to art, especially if it's from oh, you know, the 16th century, there should be a cover letter, resume, portfolio, and interview process, whether or not you're cleaning it or restoring it. Could you imagine being the guy to botch Saint George's statue?

Tags: 
st george

Upcoming Events

05 Jul
Brad Paisley & Hank WIlliams Jr. Blossom Music Center
07 Jul
Pretenders Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park
08 Jul
Roger Daltrey Performs The Who’s TOMMY with The Cleveland Orchestra Blossom Music Center
10 Jul
Foreigner Blossom Music Center
12 Jul
Entercom Free Lunch at Public Square Public Square
View More Events