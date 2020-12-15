Fans React to Monday Night's Loss Against Baltimore

I know Kevin Stefanski said in his post game interview that this was not a moral victory, but I think a lot of Browns fans would disagree. Yeah, any loss is always going to sting a little. But the old days of Browns losses are behind us now. This is a new team with a new attitude. Yes, there were mistakes that need to be fixed if the Browns want to make it to the postseason. Yes, the defense was lackluster. But on the bright side, Baker has only thrown 8 (yes, 8) interceptions this season, which is nothing compared to 2019. *cough* 21 *cough*

A perfect season with minimal mistakes doesn't happen overnight. But the Browns are here to show everyone what they're working toward. And a lot of people seemed to share this sentiment about the game last night- it was like watching a playoff game.

It was a roller coaster without a seatbelt. https://t.co/9YDnk8mN2X — McNeil (@Reflog_18) December 15, 2020

GAME OF THE YEAR @Ravens @Browns what a show !!! — Gavin Heyde (@GavinHeyde) December 15, 2020

The Browns put up 42 points on the 2nd best defense in the NFL, that held them to 6 Week 1.



That’s a positive moving forward — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) December 15, 2020

We Got Something Special!!!! — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) December 15, 2020

A #Bills-#Browns playoff game would be amazing for a number of reasons including it wasn't that long ago Cleveland beat Buffalo 6-3 when Derek Anderson was 2-of-17 for 23 yards as the winning QB. I WAS THERE MAN. — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) December 15, 2020

As an @AtlantaFalcons fan, is it too late to hop on the @Browns band wagon? Them boys good! — ElvisPhreshley901 (@memphisginger88) December 15, 2020

GREAT game! What a battle on #MNF Was pulling for #Browns No win tonight but enjoyed the fight. They played a tough game and stayed in it. Heart. New soul in #Cleveland Long time coming #BALvsCLE #MNFxESPN — Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) December 15, 2020

Everyone watching this Browns-Ravens game pic.twitter.com/JTiRc84FGb — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 15, 2020

Okay, one more for good measure.