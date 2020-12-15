Fans React to Monday Night's Loss Against Baltimore

December 15, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns scores a touchdown during the second quarter in the game against the Baltimore Ravens

Jason Miller / Stringer

I know Kevin Stefanski said in his post game interview that this was not a moral victory, but I think a lot of Browns fans would disagree. Yeah, any loss is always going to sting a little. But the old days of Browns losses are behind us now. This is a new team with a new attitude. Yes, there were mistakes that need to be fixed if the Browns want to make it to the postseason. Yes, the defense was lackluster. But on the bright side, Baker has only thrown 8 (yes, 8) interceptions this season, which is nothing compared to 2019. *cough* 21 *cough*

A perfect season with minimal mistakes doesn't happen overnight. But the Browns are here to show everyone what they're working toward. And a lot of people seemed to share this sentiment about the game last night- it was like watching a playoff game. 

Okay, one more for good measure.

 

