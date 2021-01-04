Fan Reactions to the Browns Making the Playoffs

WOW. I'll tell you what, wow. For the first time since 2002, the Browns are going to the playoffs. And just like 2002, they are playing the Steelers. Now the Steelers had benched some of their starters for yesterday's game so they could rest up and be ready to go in the playoffs. And though it wasn't the cleanest game and the Browns let the Steelers B-Team get way too close, a win is a win! So, here's how twitter fans reacted to the Browns making the playoffs.

When my kids complain about having to go back to school this morning I’m going to remind them that I once survived an 18 year playoff drought. — McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 4, 2021

Good lord I cannot wait for Myles Garrett to absolutely terrorize Big Ben next week https://t.co/uv4qB8Ym5o — gabb -- (@gabbgoudy) January 3, 2021

I am unwell #Browns — Samantha Sorrell (@samm_sorrell) January 3, 2021

There’s that long ass list of QBs that have taken starting snaps for the Cleveland BRAHNS the last couple of decades...



Baker Mayfield will forever be remembered as THE GUY that got them to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.. DECADES of failure, FLIPPED. #Respect pic.twitter.com/TrylwRmpj4 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2021

This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/hUciai4MZt — Liz C (@lizzy297) January 3, 2021

And they said that the @Browns wouldn't make it to the playoffs -- pic.twitter.com/ivdMNSui2C — emily (@emilypente93) January 3, 2021

How I’m sleeping tonight. What a great day in Cleveland #browns pic.twitter.com/Kw9KF6L3IV — Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) January 4, 2021

It ain’t Lake Erie but since I’m in Florida I had to jump in the ocean to celebrate the @Browns making the playoffs for the first time since 2002!! pic.twitter.com/RA8R5oD3ir — Joey Kinsley aka Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) January 3, 2021

Watching the @Browns game had me like pic.twitter.com/9aTIN42h9f — fritz harrell (@fritzharrell) January 3, 2021

Just sitting here smiling. The Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs. — Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) January 3, 2021

We did it Joe! The Cleveland Browns are heading to the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/IiZ5cm3kOP — Jordan (@jordancicchelli) January 3, 2021