Fan Reactions to the Browns Making the Playoffs

January 4, 2021
Alanna Crummie
Rashard Higgins and KhaDarel Hodge celebrate a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Nic Antaya / Stringer

Categories: 
Browns
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Sports

WOW. I'll tell you what, wow. For the first time since 2002, the Browns are going to the playoffs. And just like 2002, they are playing the Steelers. Now the Steelers had benched some of their starters for yesterday's game so they could rest up and be ready to go in the playoffs. And though it wasn't the cleanest game and the Browns let the Steelers B-Team get way too close, a win is a win! So, here's how twitter fans reacted to the Browns making the playoffs.

Tags: 
Browns
Cleveland
playoffs
Steelers
wild card
NFL
reactions

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Went Barking in Berea with Chris Hubbard and Wyatt Teller WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Charley Hughlett and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and Andy Janovich WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Wyatt Teller and Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
The Making Of "Another New Year's Eve" With CYO and Michael Stanley WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats went Barking in Berea with Doug Dieken and JC Tretter WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes