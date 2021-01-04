Fan Reactions to the Browns Making the Playoffs
WOW. I'll tell you what, wow. For the first time since 2002, the Browns are going to the playoffs. And just like 2002, they are playing the Steelers. Now the Steelers had benched some of their starters for yesterday's game so they could rest up and be ready to go in the playoffs. And though it wasn't the cleanest game and the Browns let the Steelers B-Team get way too close, a win is a win! So, here's how twitter fans reacted to the Browns making the playoffs.
When my kids complain about having to go back to school this morning I’m going to remind them that I once survived an 18 year playoff drought.— McNeil (@Reflog_18) January 4, 2021
Good lord I cannot wait for Myles Garrett to absolutely terrorize Big Ben next week https://t.co/uv4qB8Ym5o— gabb -- (@gabbgoudy) January 3, 2021
I am unwell #Browns— Samantha Sorrell (@samm_sorrell) January 3, 2021
@Browns fans we’re in the playoffs, #Smokeemifyougotem pic.twitter.com/WXO1A6duZD— Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) January 3, 2021
There’s that long ass list of QBs that have taken starting snaps for the Cleveland BRAHNS the last couple of decades...— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 3, 2021
Baker Mayfield will forever be remembered as THE GUY that got them to the playoffs for the first time in 18 years.. DECADES of failure, FLIPPED. #Respect pic.twitter.com/TrylwRmpj4
This is not a drill. pic.twitter.com/hUciai4MZt— Liz C (@lizzy297) January 3, 2021
Current mood!!!!....Playoff time for us @Browns !!! pic.twitter.com/hxoMIKLVdk— michael symon (@chefsymon) January 3, 2021
And they said that the @Browns wouldn't make it to the playoffs -- pic.twitter.com/ivdMNSui2C— emily (@emilypente93) January 3, 2021
How I’m sleeping tonight. What a great day in Cleveland #browns pic.twitter.com/Kw9KF6L3IV— Browns Rally Possum (@BrownsRally) January 4, 2021
It ain’t Lake Erie but since I’m in Florida I had to jump in the ocean to celebrate the @Browns making the playoffs for the first time since 2002!! pic.twitter.com/RA8R5oD3ir— Joey Kinsley aka Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) January 3, 2021
Watching the @Browns game had me like pic.twitter.com/9aTIN42h9f— fritz harrell (@fritzharrell) January 3, 2021
PLAYOFFS!!! @Browns #Browns pic.twitter.com/LsWvGRfjWo— Elizabeth Johnson (@elizabeth04311) January 3, 2021
Just sitting here smiling. The Cleveland Browns are going to the playoffs.— Football Chopz (@Pchopz_) January 3, 2021
We did it Joe! The Cleveland Browns are heading to the playoffs! pic.twitter.com/IiZ5cm3kOP— Jordan (@jordancicchelli) January 3, 2021
“And the only thing that’s missing is all of you.” --— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2021
The Jim Donovan radio call we’ve all been waiting for. pic.twitter.com/LSTrzvudl6