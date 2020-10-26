Fans React to Cleveland's Unbelievable Win in Cincinnati

October 26, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after throwing the go-ahead touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones

Going into that game against the Bengals yesterday, you were probably thinking the following: "Same old Browns." "Here we go again." "Get rid of Baker." But man, after a slow start, an interception, and OBJ getting hurt (which sucks because I genuinely believe he and Baker are finally starting to connect), the Browns somehow rallied together, stepped up, and didn't let their slow start define them. Baker made up for his 5 incomplete passes to finish with a near perfect game. 21 CONSECUTIVE PASSES. They came back victorious and are now 5-2 for the season (their best start since the expansion era and their best start since being 6-1 in '94).

1:43: "Honestly bench Baker. Put in Keenum."

4:12: "I'm all in on Baker."

Finally, let's relive that glorious moment.

Aaannnddd one more time, but with Jim Donovan.

 

