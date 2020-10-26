Fans React to Cleveland's Unbelievable Win in Cincinnati

Going into that game against the Bengals yesterday, you were probably thinking the following: "Same old Browns." "Here we go again." "Get rid of Baker." But man, after a slow start, an interception, and OBJ getting hurt (which sucks because I genuinely believe he and Baker are finally starting to connect), the Browns somehow rallied together, stepped up, and didn't let their slow start define them. Baker made up for his 5 incomplete passes to finish with a near perfect game. 21 CONSECUTIVE PASSES. They came back victorious and are now 5-2 for the season (their best start since the expansion era and their best start since being 6-1 in '94).

Baker Mayfield grew up today. @Browns needed him to be flawless today-he’s been the difference maker they needed -- — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) October 25, 2020

Always easier to work on a Monday after a W!!! Thanks @Browns ------ — BonerJamz (@beerdude92) October 26, 2020

The @Browns are 5-2. I’ve seen enough terrible football in my life to know that now is the time to just enjoy the ride. A good Browns team can do wonders for this city and the time to nitpick may come later, but that time is not now. — Vinnie Cox (@vinniecox) October 26, 2020

Guess what @Browns fans, we’re 5-2, haven’t played our best fb yet, and we’re still gonna get better!!! — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) October 25, 2020

The range of emotions in the @Browns game (timestamps) pic.twitter.com/s7m6IGv1BW — jack messmore (@jack_messmore) October 25, 2020

1:43: "Honestly bench Baker. Put in Keenum."

4:12: "I'm all in on Baker."

Complete list of teams with more wins right now than the Cleveland Browns:



The Pittsburgh Steelers.



That’s it. That’s the list. — nick wright (@getnickwright) October 25, 2020

Finally, let's relive that glorious moment.

Aaannnddd one more time, but with Jim Donovan.