This Findlay Man Worked For Joe Exotic and Says He Would Do It Again

April 10, 2020
Alanna Crummie
One of the 39 tigers rescued in 2017 from Joe Exotic's G.W. Exotic Animal Park

Marc Piscotty / Stringer

Josh Bethel of Findlay, Ohio once worked for Tiger King's Joe Exotic, and says he would do it all over again if given the chance. 

Bethel says that while working for Exotic, he never witnessed any abuse, but that there was a high turnover rate because people said Exotic was mean. Bethel says Exotic was just really passionate about the animals. He also weighed in on the conspiracy theories and doesn't think Exotic really hired a hitman against Carole Baskin.

He's not in the Netflix documentary series that has become so popular, but he hopes that there will be a second season that he can be part of. While we're not sure if there will be a second season since nothing has been confirmed surrounding that, Netflix has officially announced there will be an 8th episode, hosted by comedian Joel McHale.

