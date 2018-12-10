This Fire Department In Florida Just Put Out The Best Holiday Video

The holiday season is upon us and we all know that Trans-Siberian Orchestra has some of the coolest and most rocking music to really put us in the holiday spirit.

We've all seen the houses that time their light displays to Carol of the Bells, but this fire department decided to take light displays to a whole new level.

I love this video from the Coral Springs, Florida fire and police departments because they kept it simple by just using the lights from the vehicles, but that's also what makes it so creative!

I wonder how long it took for them to make this video and get the cues right.

TSO will be in Cleveland on December 30th, so make sure you watch this video to get you hyped for the show!