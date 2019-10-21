Beth McLeod Gifts Her Late Husband's Ties For Cavs' Home Opener

As the Cavs prepare to start their season in Orlando on Wednesday, we can't help but fulyl realize that we won't be seeing Fred McLeod. The Cleveland legend sadly passed away last month. His wife, Beth McLeod, a meteorologist over at Fox 8, was devastated by his death.

In this video of McLeod, you can see the pure emotion running through him as the Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship. But you can also see the really nice tie he's sporting.

Video of Fred McLeod Reacts to Cavs Championship Win

"You gotta have a good tie!" is something he would always say. Well, right before the start of the Cavs 50th season, Beth McLeod has gifted her late husband's colleagues and loved ones with his ties. In the packages with the ties, McLeod asks everyone to wear them for the Cavs home opener on Saturday when they take on the Indiana Pacers. The postive response and loving messages from people all over the NBA have been overwhelmingly beautiful.

I choose to share @CavsFredMcLeod ties -- w family & friends, coworkers, @CAVS to other announcers-to current/past players @KingJames @kevinlove @realgranthill33 @IsiahThomas @matthewdelly Emotional day for sure... but at least there are smiles to go with the tears today. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fmMKu3XQ7I — Beth McLeod (@BethHMcLeod) October 18, 2019

Thank you Beth -- cant wait to wear it and represent Fred! pic.twitter.com/6OFMztBfWx — Matthew Dellavedova (@matthewdelly) October 18, 2019

Every broadcast will be a little different moving forward - done with a lil extra GRACE & APPRECIATION in honor of one of our favorites. ❤️ Fred, as to no surprise your wife @BethHMcLeod reminds us of the love you two shared & your legacy she will make sure we never forget. ---- pic.twitter.com/kdCpw8kM5U — Allie Clifton (@RealAClifton) October 19, 2019

Co-Workers by chance, friends by choice. The TIES that bind us. When the @Cavs celebrate the home opener on 10/26, I’ll be honored to be wearing a @CavsFredMcLeod necktie. Gracias @BethHMcLeod for allowing me to honor Fred, he’ll always be with us #FreddyMacIsMyTieGuy #FamilyTies pic.twitter.com/N0BHW5yDXT — Rafa El Alcalde (@ElalcaldeRafa) October 18, 2019

This was incredibly thoughtful and beautiful. It's a wonderful way to honor Fred, Beth's best friend.