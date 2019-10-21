Beth McLeoud Gifts Her Late Husband's Ties For Cavs' Home Opener

October 21, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Tie collection

swisshippo

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Shows
Slats
Sports

As the Cavs prepare to start their season in Orlando on Wednesday, we can't help but fulyl realize that we won't be seeing Fred McLeod. The Cleveland legend sadly passed away last month. His wife, Beth McLeod, a meteorologist over at Fox 8, was devastated by his death. 

In this video of McLeod, you can see the pure emotion running through him as the Cavs won the 2016 NBA Championship. But you can also see the really nice tie he's sporting.

"You gotta have a good tie!" is something he would always say. Well, right before the start of the Cavs 50th season, Beth McLeod has gifted her late husband's colleagues and loved ones with his ties. In the packages with the ties, McLeod asks everyone to wear them for the Cavs home opener on Saturday when they take on the Indiana Pacers. The postive response and loving messages from people all over the NBA have been overwhelmingly beautiful.

This was incredibly thoughtful and beautiful. It's a wonderful way to honor Fred, Beth's best friend.

Tags: 
ties
Fred McLeod
beth mcleod
Cavaliers
NBA

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Eric Kush And Doug Dieken WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Chris Hubbard WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Eric Kush and Sheldon Richardson WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking in Berea with Damarious Randall and Joe Schobert WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes