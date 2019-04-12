What The World Was Like When Game Of Thrones Premiered

The first season of Game of Thrones ran from April 17th to June 19th, 2011. Now, EIGHT YEARS LATER, we are preparing to say goodbye as the final season airs on Sunday.

So to give you some perspective on how much the world has changed in the eight years since Game of Thrones blessed our televisions, here is what was happening during that first season:

1) LeBron James was playing in Miami

Getty Images / Mike Ehrmann / Staff

2) Kate Middleton and Prince William were newlyweds (they got married on April 29th, 2011)

Getty Images / Dan Kitwood / Staff

3) Japan was still recovering from the March 11th 9.7 magnitude earthquake that caused a tsunami

The Japan #Tsunami exactly eight years ago today. Looking back through these images by @damoncoulter from our visit to Kamaishi, Ofunato and Rikuzentakata in March 2011 I remember the resolute people we met in Tohoku and the epic, brutal destruction which left an indelible mark pic.twitter.com/wNEoASCbwL — Tom Parry (@ParryTom) March 11, 2019

4) Katy Perry’s ET was the number one song

Video of Katy Perry - E.T. (Official) ft. Kanye West

5) Oprah signed off for the last time

Video of Oprah&#039;s Final Farewell

6) Harry Potter came to an end, and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was the highest grossing movie of 2011 (yes, my friends and I made shirts for the midnight premier)

Alanna Crummie

7) Space Shuttle Endeavor was launched for the final time (May 16th, 2011)

Video of NASA video: Space shuttle Endeavour final launch

8) Kim Kardashian got engaged to NBA player Kris Humphries and they were married 90 days later (and then she filed for divorce 72 days after that)

Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff

9) We were only in PHASE ONE of the Marvel Cinematic Universe- Captain America: The First Avenger hadn’t even been released yet! Look how far we’ve come!

Video of Captain America: The First Avenger - Trailer

10) And I was still in high school!

Alanna Crummie

The final season of Game of Thrones airs Sunday on HBO and I'm handling it very well.

Just kidding, I'm not ready to say goodbye!