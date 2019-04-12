What The World Was Like When Game Of Thrones Premiered
The first season of Game of Thrones ran from April 17th to June 19th, 2011. Now, EIGHT YEARS LATER, we are preparing to say goodbye as the final season airs on Sunday.
So to give you some perspective on how much the world has changed in the eight years since Game of Thrones blessed our televisions, here is what was happening during that first season:
1) LeBron James was playing in Miami
2) Kate Middleton and Prince William were newlyweds (they got married on April 29th, 2011)
3) Japan was still recovering from the March 11th 9.7 magnitude earthquake that caused a tsunami
The Japan #Tsunami exactly eight years ago today. Looking back through these images by @damoncoulter from our visit to Kamaishi, Ofunato and Rikuzentakata in March 2011 I remember the resolute people we met in Tohoku and the epic, brutal destruction which left an indelible mark pic.twitter.com/wNEoASCbwL— Tom Parry (@ParryTom) March 11, 2019
4) Katy Perry’s ET was the number one song
5) Oprah signed off for the last time
6) Harry Potter came to an end, and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 was the highest grossing movie of 2011 (yes, my friends and I made shirts for the midnight premier)
7) Space Shuttle Endeavor was launched for the final time (May 16th, 2011)
8) Kim Kardashian got engaged to NBA player Kris Humphries and they were married 90 days later (and then she filed for divorce 72 days after that)
9) We were only in PHASE ONE of the Marvel Cinematic Universe- Captain America: The First Avenger hadn’t even been released yet! Look how far we’ve come!
10) And I was still in high school!
The final season of Game of Thrones airs Sunday on HBO and I'm handling it very well.
Just kidding, I'm not ready to say goodbye!