Game Of Thrones With A John Hughes Ending

I love Game of Thrones and I love 80s movies. But as we all know, the last season was...well, not very good. Fans have that petition going around the reshoot the final season (which is ridiculous because the damage has already been done and the actors are ready to move on), and some have even written their own versions of what happened after the finale for some closure.

But this John Hughes style ending to the show is hilarious and it features some hilarious places our characters end up. Even if you're not a fan of the show and you have no intention of ever watching, you have to see this video! Plus I bet most of us are fans of John Hughes and 80s movies in general so I'm sure we can all appreciate this.

Say what you will about the #GameOfThronesFinale, the John Hughes homage was a bold choice to end on. pic.twitter.com/kKJrJyV9d7 — Dan Olson (@FoldableHuman) May 20, 2019

Things are looking good for the future of our favorite direwolf.