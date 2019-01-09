We Officially Have A Full Cast For The Game Of Thrones Prequel Series

I'm so excited that the Game of Thrones prequel series has a full cast now! But remember, this is HBO and Game of Thrones, so we have not been told who will play what characters. All we know is that the show has been casted and that it will take place roughly 10,000 years before the events currently happening on Game of Thrones. That period of time is also known as The Age of Heroes and features characters like Bran the Builder and Lann the Clever (yes, of houses Stark and Lannister, respectively). And you know how throughout the series we are always told that winter is coming and winter is here? Well in The AGe of Heroes, night is what they worry about. Could this have something to do with the Night King?

Video of Game of Thrones - History and Lore - The Age of Heroes

Until we know more about the series, who is playing whom, and when it will be released, all we can do is speculate wildly. Until then, enjoy last month's Game of Thrones teaser since they refuse to give us anything else right now.