This Giant Jeff Goldblum Statue Showed Up In London

July 19, 2018
Alanna Crummie

© Press Association

So people in London woke up the other day and expected it to be like any other day; breakfast, coffee, then work. But as it turns out, Londoners were actually in for a wonderful surprise when they looked outside to see this giant statue of Jeff Goldblum. But this isn't just any old statue of Jeff Goldblum- this is a statue of him from an iconic scene in 'Jurassic Park,' which turns 25 this year. The 25 foot tall statue can be seen next to London's Tower Bridge.

And it's not the first time this has happened, because apparently someone did the same thing back in 2013 with a statue of Colin Firth.

So what would you like to see a statue of? Jeff Goldblum in 'The Fly?' Or perhaps one of the dinosaurs from 'Jurassic Park?' Or maybe something completely unrelated, like Charlie Sheen in 'Major League!'

