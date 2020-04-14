Why You Should Still Donate Blood During the Coronavirus Pandemic

April 14, 2020
Alanna Crummie
WNCX 2020 Blood Drive
Because of the coronavirus, the American Red Cross is facing a serious shortage of blood. Blood is a constant need at hospitals across the country, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, many blood donation events have been cancelled. There are a lot of good reasons why you should still donate blood.

1) You can help people suffering from cancer and other chronic diseases, trauma patients, and burn victims

2) One blood donation can save up to three lives

3) Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood

4) Less than 38% of the population is eligible to donate blood and even less than that donates

5) You might have a rare blood type that US hospitals are already in short supply of

You can donate blood today at the Lago Event Center at Aloft Cleveland Downtown on the East Bank of the Flats. The American Red Cross will be taking extra steps to ensure the safety of the donors and staff safe, including temperature checks prior to donation, enhanced disinfecting, and social distancing. 

 

