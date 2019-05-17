Internet and Feline Icon, Grumpy Cat, Has Died

It is with a heavy heart that I tell you that the internet's favorite feline, Grumpy Cat, has passed away. Her family released a statement this morning saying that she passed away from complications of a urinary tract infection.

Some days are grumpier than others... A post shared by Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) on May 17, 2019 at 2:01am PDT

Grumpy Cat rose to fame in September of 2012 for her grumpy face when her owner's brother posted pictures of her to reddit. And even though she always looked grumpy, she was actually a very happy cat! Oh, and her name was actually Tardar Sauce, which is a very strange name for any cat. She suffered from feline dwarfism, but that never stopped her or her mom from living their best lives.

A post shared by Grumpy Cat (@realgrumpycat) on Nov 12, 2018 at 10:58am PST

My heart goes out to Grumpy Cat's family. I'm sure we all know how hard it is to lose a pet, but I'm sure she spent every moment her life loved and spoiled.