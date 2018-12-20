These Were The Hardest Working Artists In 2018

So a new study was recently released about touring musicians and who worked the hardest in 2018. They looked at the 1,000 most popular artists and then created a formula that took into account how many miles they traveled and how many shows they played. The results were then broken down into categories based on genre, with Def Leppard, Foreigner, and Judas Preist being among the hardest working artists of the year.

This study is actually pretty cool. Just because you had the most shows doesn't mean you worked the hardest. Shinedown had the most gigs but didn't travel quite as far as some other artists did. The results are pretty cool and you can check out the rest of them here where you can see the hardest working artists for each genre (metal, rock, electronic, etc). And with some of our favorite artists releasing albums in 2019, maybe we'll see some new names on this list next year.