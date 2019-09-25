Haunted Houses To Check Out This Halloween Season

September 25, 2019
Alanna Crummie
Creepy house with bats and red light from the windows

CherriesJD

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats

Now that it's fall and October starts next week, it is officially appropriate for me to express my love for Halloween. Halloween is my favorite holiday and always has been ever since I was a kid. We keep certain deocrations up year round and we have a coffin (which was an old wine display) as a bookshelf. My favorite costume? It's a tie between last year when I was Carrie or a few years ago when Eric and I did our couples costume as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Satler from Jurassic Park.

But I think one of the best parts about Halloween are the haunted houses. Some are really freaky and some aren't scary at all. In the past we've maybe been able to make it to one haunted house because of our weekend work schedules. Now that our nights are open on the weekends, we've got a bunch of haunted houses to check out!

1) Bloodview Haunted House

Currently finishing up images from last year lol A new fave!

A post shared by Nikki Nisly Photography, LLC (@nikkinisly) on

2) 7 Floors of Hell

@sevenfloorsofhell is NOW OPEN. The Butcher has been anxiously awaiting this day. And he loves it when you bring friends with you. The more...the SCARIER. >> TAG >> the friends you would go to HELL and back for! You know, the Butcher loves to get a good look at his FRESH MEAT. . Doors at 7PM. Tickets on-site. . . . #7FloorsOfHell #Ohio #Cleveland #Akron #OhioEvents #ClevelandEvents #HauntedHouse #PrepareYourself #OpeningNight #TheButcher #Butcher #HellandBack

A post shared by 7 Floors of Hell Official (@sevenfloorsofhell) on

3) Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory

Glowstick night is underway! We would show you pictures inside the haunt but it’s a little dark. ----‍♂️--

A post shared by The Haunted SchoolHouse (@hauntedschoolhouse) on

4) Spooky Ranch

Spooky ranch, I wanted them to put a snake on my face but they stopped doing it sadly

A post shared by Ameer Morra (@ameer_morra) on

5) Hauntville

#halloween #happyhalloween #hauntedhouse #scary #fun

A post shared by Karam Al-Issa (@karam.al.issa) on

There's more where these came from!

 

Tags: 
Haunted Houses
Cleveland
halloween 2019
7 floors of hell
bloodview
hauntville
spooky ranch
haunted schoolhouse

Recent Podcast Audio
Slats Goes Barking In Berea With Joel Bitonio And Eric Kush WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Jamie Gillan and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
Barking In Berea With Denzel Ward And Jimmy Donovan WNCXFM: On-Demand
Bill Louis Talks with Jeff Plate of Trans-Siberian Orchestra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, and Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea With David Njoku, JC Tretter, Joel Bitonio, And Austin Corbett WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes