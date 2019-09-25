Haunted Houses To Check Out This Halloween Season

Now that it's fall and October starts next week, it is officially appropriate for me to express my love for Halloween. Halloween is my favorite holiday and always has been ever since I was a kid. We keep certain deocrations up year round and we have a coffin (which was an old wine display) as a bookshelf. My favorite costume? It's a tie between last year when I was Carrie or a few years ago when Eric and I did our couples costume as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Satler from Jurassic Park.

But I think one of the best parts about Halloween are the haunted houses. Some are really freaky and some aren't scary at all. In the past we've maybe been able to make it to one haunted house because of our weekend work schedules. Now that our nights are open on the weekends, we've got a bunch of haunted houses to check out!

1) Bloodview Haunted House

2) 7 Floors of Hell

3) Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory

4) Spooky Ranch

5) Hauntville

There's more where these came from!