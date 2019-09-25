Haunted Houses To Check Out This Halloween Season
Now that it's fall and October starts next week, it is officially appropriate for me to express my love for Halloween. Halloween is my favorite holiday and always has been ever since I was a kid. We keep certain deocrations up year round and we have a coffin (which was an old wine display) as a bookshelf. My favorite costume? It's a tie between last year when I was Carrie or a few years ago when Eric and I did our couples costume as Dr. Alan Grant and Dr. Ellie Satler from Jurassic Park.
But I think one of the best parts about Halloween are the haunted houses. Some are really freaky and some aren't scary at all. In the past we've maybe been able to make it to one haunted house because of our weekend work schedules. Now that our nights are open on the weekends, we've got a bunch of haunted houses to check out!
Currently finishing up images from last year lol A new fave!
@sevenfloorsofhell is NOW OPEN. The Butcher has been anxiously awaiting this day. And he loves it when you bring friends with you. The more...the SCARIER. >> TAG >> the friends you would go to HELL and back for! You know, the Butcher loves to get a good look at his FRESH MEAT. . Doors at 7PM. Tickets on-site. . . . #7FloorsOfHell #Ohio #Cleveland #Akron #OhioEvents #ClevelandEvents #HauntedHouse #PrepareYourself #OpeningNight #TheButcher #Butcher #HellandBack
3) Haunted Schoolhouse and Laboratory
Glowstick night is underway! We would show you pictures inside the haunt but it’s a little dark. ----♂️--
4) Spooky Ranch
Spooky ranch, I wanted them to put a snake on my face but they stopped doing it sadly
5) Hauntville
There's more where these came from!