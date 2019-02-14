Help Berto Find His Forever Home

Meet Berto! Berto is a 6 month old American Staffordshire Terrier mix, and he was brought to the Cleveland APL when his owners could not afford his medical care. He was born with a nerological disorder, but that doesn't stop him from living his best life! He has been in a foster home for a little while now and has really excelled at everything. He is crate trained, very social with cats and dogs, takes corrections from other dogs when they are given to him, and acts appropriately when he meets new people.

Berto's neurological disorder makes him walk a little funny, but it just makes him that much more adorable! His foster mom has been fostering with the APL for many years and she says that Berto has probably been one of the easiest to train and best foster she's ever had. Look at how cute his paws are! Berto is an APL staff favorite. Everyone loves him. His attitude is infectious and he doesn't let his disorder stop him from learning.

Because of Berto's neurological disorder, he will require some extra medical attention, so it is important that his adopters are able to take on that responsibility. Because he is so social, he would love to go to a home with another dog! And he would probably get along really well with your cats. He's still high energy since he is just a puppy, but that's just more reason to love him and remember that he is stronger than his disorder. Berto is available for adoption through his foster home!