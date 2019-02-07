Rockin' Rescues - Meet Chester Brown

What is there to say about Chester Brown? Well a lot, actually! Chester Brown is an 11-month-old American Pit Bull Terrier/Shepherd mix. He is covered in a beautiful brindle that makes him look like carmel/chocolate swirl candy. Chester Brown was brought to the Cleveland APL in November, but unfortunately we don't know a lot about his past. What we do know is that he seemed to be a very friendly dog, but it was obvious that he didn't know a lot of basic obdedience. He also gets the "zoomies," which just means once he's in the play area, he just runs and runs and runs! I'm sure we can all relate to this. I know my shepherd/pit bull puppy is the same way!

When Chester Brown was in foster care, he was described as being a big baby who just loves to cuddle. He was also crate trained and housebroken while in his foster home! But he's still a puppy and is learning the best that he can. The staff members at the APL have been working with him over the course of the last few months to train him, but once he is in his forever home and no longer in a shelter setting, training him would probably become much easier since he would no longer be surrounded by the distraction of the shelter.

Chester Brown would likely do best in a home where he would be the only animal so his obedience training can become a real focus and have a place tor un around and get his energy out. He is very treat motivated and loves peanut butter, so make sure you give him his own special jar with plenty of Kong toys to fill! If you're ready to meet Chester Brown and give him a loving home, you can see him at the Cleveland APL's main shelter in Tremont!