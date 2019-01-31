Rockin' Rescues - Meet Tony

Last week I introduced you to Blackjack, the 8-year-old Chinese Shar-Pei who loves to walk and eat treats. Well because of all the attention Blackjack got last week, he was adopted! Now, I would like to introduce everyone to Tony.

Tony is a sweet-natured senior cat. He's 9-years-old and was brought to the APL with an injured tail. He is very sweet and is looking for his forever home so he can live in retirement and be the cuddly cat he was meant to be. But, here's the thing about Tony- he is FIV positive.

FIV, or feline immunodeficiency virus, is a virus spread to cats usually through deep bite wounds. If properly taken care of, cats with FIV can live very long lives. When it comes to cats who are FIV positive, it is important that they remain indoors and see their vet annually. Cats who are FIV positive can live in a home with other cats, but it is important that the home is socially stable.

While Tony is FIV positive, that doesn't make him any less deserving of his forever home. He still has a lot of life left in him and he is ready to give you all of his love. He's had a rough go at life and even though he's 9, it's never too late for him to have a fresh start.

FIV might seem like a scary thing, but I want to reitterate that cats who have this can still live long lives. If you are ready to bring Tony home and show him the good life, then make sure you visit him at the Cleveland APL!