The Movie Trailers You Missed From San Diego Comic Con

San Diego Comic Con was this past weekend and boy, it felt like every 20 minutes there was a new and exciting trailer thrown our way. As someone who has always wanted to attend SDCC but so far as not had the opportunity, I thrive on the cosplay photos, the itnerviews, and the new release annoucements. So without further aideu, here are the some of the movie trailers from SDCC that we should be really excited for.

1) Shazam (based on the mid 1970s show) - This is one I'm excited for because it looks like DC is trying to be lighthearted and not so edgy with this one. As someone who has never been a fan of the DC universe, this is a movie I could get down with.

Video of SHAZAM! - Official Teaser Trailer [HD]

2) Glass (the sequel to Unbreakable and Split) - Split was the first M. Night Shyamalan movie in years that didn't leave me disappointed. And it being a sequel to Unbreakable? I did not see that coming at all. So I'm hoping that Glass doesn't let me down as Shyamalan has done so often.

Video of Glass - Official Trailer [HD]

3) Aquaman - Yeah DC definitely made sure this was edgy and kind of dark, as they do with most of their movies, but I'm still excited for it. Considering the fact that Aquaman has always been less intense than other DC charatcers, I'm excited to see what Jason Mamoa will bring to the character.

Video of Aquaman - Official Trailer 1

