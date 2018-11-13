Grab Some Tissues, Because Hollywood Is Reacting To Stan Lee's Death
I have been a huge Marvel fan since I saw my first superhero movie when I was just a kid. Since then, I dove head first into the fandom of the Marvel Universe. I'm a total nerd and I have Stan Lee to thank for that. But we are not the only ones heartbroken by the news of his death. Celebrities like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and even Lou Ferrigno are also devestated by Lee's death. So grab your tissues, because here are some of the reactions from people who bring Stan Lee's characters to life.
1) Chris Pratt
Thanks for everything Stan Lee! What a life, so well lived. I consider myself extraordinarily lucky to have gotten to meet you and to have played in the world you created. --♥️
2) Paul McCartney
Paul pays tribute to Stan Lee: https://t.co/dIOb4ZXzfw pic.twitter.com/SWWNGOpePH— Paul McCartney (@PaulMcCartney) November 13, 2018
3) Josh Brolin
Stan Lee and Dr. Seuss and Ray Bradbury. That’s where it begins and ends with me. To those of us who have been so deeply affected by the humanity of his imagination, the understanding of reaching beyond our potential and the necessity of tapping into our immeasurable imaginations, we thank you and are forever indebted. Rest In Peace Dear Stan. You made our time here a better one. #ripstanlee @robliefeld
4) Chris Evans
There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!!— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018
4) Lou Ferrigno
Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee— Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018
My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend ----
Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.
.#legend #hulk #stanlee #rip pic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq
5) Angela Bassett
Onward and upward to greater glory! Excelsior! Good man, Excelsior! https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/stan-lee-marvel-comics-legend-721450
7) Seth Rogen
Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special.— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018
8) Chris Hemsworth
RIP my friend. Thank you for the incredible adventures your stories took all of us on. My love and support goes out to all your friends and family #stanlee #legend
9) Robert Downey Jr.
I owe it all to you,,, Rest In Peace Stan... #MCU #Excelsior #legend #rip #stanlee #TeamStark
10) And finally, Kevin Smith
This is how I’ll always see you, @therealstanlee: as our benevolent leader and king, smiling down from your eternal throne on the generations of imaginations you fed and inspired. You were the first creator whose voice I knew before I’d ever actually heard it. You dreamed up some of my favorite modern myths and created characters that instilled in me a moral barometer, teaching me right from wrong and showing me it’s always better to be a hero instead of a villain. Your characters represented us: yes, they had extraordinary, unbelievable abilities, but they were also reflections of a world we knew, where a Spider-Man is really just a boy who wants to help. You showed me how to interact with the audience whenever you stepped onto Stan’s Soapbox to reach out to the readers. You showed me how to advocate for my field beyond the actual art itself whenever you tub thumped for comic books outside of the medium. It was never enough for you to simply make a comic because you were a true salesman at heart. So you not only sold comics, you sold me *on* comics - so much so that I built a life and career around your dreams and ideals. When you did Mallrats with us, you not only made a lifelong fan’s dream come true, you also lent me comic book credibility that I still get to spend today. And whether it was for @comicbookmenamc or @yogahosers, whenever I asked to borrow your heat again, you were always there for me with a smile. Your love story with Joanie and your long, happy marriage always shined as an example of what I wanted for my personal life. I long admired (and emulated) your kindness and patience and sense of humor when dealing with your public. Outside of my parents, you were the one adult who gave me the most useful life skills I still use today. Thank you, Stan, for making me not only the boy I was but also the man I am today. You had great power and you always used it responsibly, fostering billions of dreamers who all know your name - a name written in the stars for all time. You were not just the literary titan of comic books, you were our modern day Mark Twain. I will miss you all my days, my friend and hero. Excelsior forevermore. #KevinSmith #StanLee
Related: