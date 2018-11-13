Grab Some Tissues, Because Hollywood Is Reacting To Stan Lee's Death

I have been a huge Marvel fan since I saw my first superhero movie when I was just a kid. Since then, I dove head first into the fandom of the Marvel Universe. I'm a total nerd and I have Stan Lee to thank for that. But we are not the only ones heartbroken by the news of his death. Celebrities like Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr., and even Lou Ferrigno are also devestated by Lee's death. So grab your tissues, because here are some of the reactions from people who bring Stan Lee's characters to life.

1) Chris Pratt

2) Paul McCartney

3) Josh Brolin

4) Chris Evans

There will never be another Stan Lee. For decades he provided both young and old with adventure, escape, comfort, confidence, inspiration, strength, friendship and joy. He exuded love and kindness and will leave an indelible mark on so, so, so many lives. Excelsior!! — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) November 12, 2018

4) Lou Ferrigno

Not enough kind words to post about my dear friend @TheRealStanLee

My life wouldn’t be the same without his incredible talent as a creator, storyteller and friend ----



Rest In Peace Stan. You’ll be missed.

.#legend #hulk #stanlee #rip pic.twitter.com/9XU45GHCnq — Lou Ferrigno (@LouFerrigno) November 12, 2018

5) Angela Bassett

7) Seth Rogen

Thank you Stan Lee for making people who feel different realize they are special. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 12, 2018

8) Chris Hemsworth

9) Robert Downey Jr.

10) And finally, Kevin Smith

