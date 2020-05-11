This Woman in Columbus is Helping People Stay Positive

This woman in Columbus may be homeless, but she's not letting that stop her from staying positive.

Jacquie Moore, her boyfriend, and their dog became homeless four years ago after paying medical bills for someone in her family.

But despite being homeless and suffering a hard winter that first year, Jacquie continues to spread positive messages for the residents of Columbus.

Her sign reads "There are ups and downs, but God will be with you, just be positive and be strong." She says that's her advice to everyone because every day, something positive happens. Another one of her signs says "Happiness is not the absence of problems, it's the ability to deal with them."

Jacquie has a very 'glass half full' kind of attitude and says she believes that she will be working again soon.

It's never a matter of if with her, it's a matter of when.

And in these uncertain times, it's important to take her advice, find the positive things in life, and be thankful for what you have.