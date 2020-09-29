The Indians Prepare to Take On the Yankees in First Wild Card Game

Tonight, the Indians will be playing the first game in the AL Wild Card series against the Yankees. After losing EIGHT straight games, the Indians somehow ended the season VERY strongly (despite that godawful loss to the Pirates), coming out as a 4th seed team. The pitching rotation was announced on Thursday, so Shane Bieber will be starting the series tonight. Honestly, he is THE guy the team needs to get going. Following Bieber will be Cookie on Wednesday and Plesac on Thursday.

I'm hoping that the Indians can make it through this time. They've made it into October baseball for the last few years, but have come up short every time. In 2016, it was the World Series (womp womp). In 2017 and 2018, it was the AL Division Series. Then in 2019, they didn't make it to the postseason. But I am hopeful- though this season has been beyond unconventional, you have to admit that the Indians have been pretty darn good. But, the Yankees definitely have the advantage offensively. However, starting the series with Bieber is a big deal, since he has REALLY flourished this season.

So...do you think the Indians can get it together and win the Wild Card series?