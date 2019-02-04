Twitter Hilariously Reacts To Maroon 5's Halftime Performance

Well to add to an incredibly boring Super Bowl game, we had an incredibly boring halftime performance. The younger generation wanted a tribute to Spongebob and all we got were some clips of Spongebob introducing Travis Scott, who's performance was pretty good, along with Big Boi's near the end. But Maroon 5? Well, I'll let the twitter do the talking.

This halftime show is worse than when my parents got divorced. — mark hoppus. (@markhoppus) February 4, 2019

the NFL after giving us a sweet victory intro but switching to Travis Scott #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/6QUQ05k14B — Jeff (@latifahsmemes) February 4, 2019

adam levine looks like a human hollister cologne — Hannah Giorgis (@ethiopienne) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5 is the musical equivalent of a 3-0 halftime score. — Snowball Monkey (@SnowballMonkee) February 4, 2019

I know nothing about Maroon 5, but I did recognize that last song because I have often been to Walgreens. — phillip anderson (@phillipanderson) February 4, 2019

Maroon 5 is what would happen if your Sims escaped your computer and started a band — Bridger Winegar (@bridger_w) February 4, 2019

Yikes who would have thought Maroon 5 would have sobered me up after 5 drinks #SuperBowlLIII — Matt Hribar (@hribstar) February 4, 2019

Me: We’re gonna get Sweet Victory at the Halftime show! Maroon 5: pic.twitter.com/DLFJQVvnmP — RandomGavs (@GavsRandom) February 4, 2019

The punters have been on TV more than Big Boi. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) February 4, 2019

Adam Levine is dressed like a lesser Sopranos character — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 4, 2019

wow the highlight of Adam Levine's performance was definitely that his shirt looked exactly like pillows that an alarming amount of people happen to have from Target #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/UL8WjdpJaY — Jenna Amatulli (@ohheyjenna) February 4, 2019

For 2020, they should bring back Paul McCartney, Aerosmith, Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars, Beyonce, or even an hologram of Prince. Make halftime performances great again.