Jarvis Landry Is Victorious In Pro Bowl Dodgeball Game

The AFC is heating up in the Pro Bowl events- they took home the title with a score of 7-4. Out of all the fun events the Pro Bowlers do leading up to the game, dodgeball has to be one of the most exciting ones. And in the Pro Bowl's dodgeball game, our very own Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb shine as the remaining players for the AFC, but it is Landry who gets the win.

Video of Dodgeball: 2020 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown

And I've provided with you with this hilarious scene from Dodgeball because no one watched Jarvis Landry win this without thinking of the late Rip Torn chucking wrenches at Justin Long. If you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball.