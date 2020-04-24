Joe Thomas and Odell Beckham Jr. React to Jedrick Wills Jr. Draft Pick

Well last night was the virtual NFL Draft. And with the tenth pick in the draft, the Browns went with...

“With the 10th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft the Cleveland Browns select … Jedrick Wills, Tackle, Alabama.”



A lot of people were really happy with that pick.

The Browns got Jack Conklin this off-season and picking up Wills Jr. gives them another tackle to protect Mayfield on the field.

But OBJ played for LSU and had to ignore the rivalry and become fast friends with Alabama's Wills Jr.

Just lemme know how much time you need to finish your route 13------ https://t.co/LUOsKtbIgR — Jedrick Wills Jr.® ➕--☄️-- (@JWills73) April 24, 2020

Other Browns players (and Brad Paisley) congragulated Wills Jr. on joining the team...

Congrats @JWills73!! Welcome to the room! — JC Tretter (@JCTretter) April 24, 2020

BodyGuard Mode Activated! Thank you for the shoutout! @BradPaisley https://t.co/r7QM1gzQaf — Jedrick Wills Jr.® ➕--☄️-- (@JWills73) April 24, 2020

...but no one was happier than Joe Thomas.

Thomas believes that Wills Jr. will be able to learn how bto go from right tackle to left tackle, it'll just take a few months for him to get the hang of it.