Joe Thomas Unanimously Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Former Browns offensive lineman, Joe Thomas, was unanimously chosen for the NFL All-Decade team on Monday.

The 2010s team features 52 players and two head coaches, but out of all those people voted in (including former Browns player Alex Mack), only eight peopole were unanimously chosen.

For Joe Thomas to be one of those eight people is a huge honor.

Congratulations to former Browns @joethomas73 and Alex Mack on being named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s! --



(Unsurprisingly, Thomas was one of 8 unanimous selections.)



Details » https://t.co/N0bBV3yae9 pic.twitter.com/Tj4bVFaZ1K — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 6, 2020

Up until his final season, Thomas never missed a single snap in his career with the Browns.

He holds the record for consecutive snaps played, at 10,363.