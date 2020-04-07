Joe Thomas Unanimously Named to NFL All-Decade Team

Former Browns OL Alex Mack was also named to the team

April 7, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Tackle Joe Thomas #73 and center Alex Mack #55 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after defeating the Buffalo Bills during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 3, 2013 in Cleveland, Ohio

Jason Miller / Stringer

Former Browns offensive lineman, Joe Thomas, was unanimously chosen for the NFL All-Decade team on Monday.

The 2010s team features 52 players and two head coaches, but out of all those people voted in (including former Browns player Alex Mack), only eight peopole were unanimously chosen.

For Joe Thomas to be one of those eight people is a huge honor.

Up until his final season, Thomas never missed a single snap in his career with the Browns.

He holds the record for consecutive snaps played, at 10,363.

