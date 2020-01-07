John Williams Will Conduct The Cleveland Orchestra In April

John Williams is probably one of the most iconic composers of our time. Jurassic Park, Star Wars, and Harry Potter are just a few examples of the incredible work this Oscar winning composer has done. On April 26th, Williams will come to Cleveland to conduct the Cleveland Orchestra for one night only, where they will perform his musical scores.

John Williams is easily my favorite composer of all time. I played the trumpet from 5th grade through senior year of high school and anytime we performed John Williams, I was ecstatic. I always loved performing anything that came from a movie because I'm a big movie nerd, and John Williams does a beautiful job- he brings the movie and the characters to life.

This is a show I am so excited and I desperately hope I can get tickets for it! My birthday is five days before the concert so I feel like it's meant to be.