After 25 Seasons, 'Judge Judy' Will Be Ending

After debuting in 1996, 'Judge Judy' will be coming to an end in 2021. The judge herself, Judy Sheindlin, made the annoucement on Ellen. But don't worry, because this isn't the end of Judy Sheindlin! She will reportedly be launching a new television show, 'Judy Justice,' meaning that the next generation of children will (hopefully) be able to watch her when they're home sick from school.

New episodes of 'Judge Judy' will continue to run until the end of 2021.