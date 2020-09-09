Kareem Hunt Pens Letter to Fans Following Contract Extension

Yesterday it was confirmed that Kareem Hunt had been granted a two year extension on his contract with the Browns, meaning he'll be here for at least three seasons. Hunt, who grew up in the area, penned a letter to the fans and those who have supported him, captioning his instagram post with #StayingHome.

"Cleveland has always been home to me, and putting on the Orange & Brown has been THE dream growing up. Being able to make it official, and play my heart out for the city I love for the next few years is a blessing. Today, I am honored to sign this extension with the Cleveland Browns, and play next to my Dawg brothers for years to come.

Thank you to Mr. and Mrs. Haslam, Andrew Berry, Coach Stefanski, and the entire Browns organization for continuing to beileve in me through the process, and as an integral part in the offensive scheme.

To everyone who has also supported me - my family, mentors, friends, and off-the-field team - thank you for continuing to be my "why." All and continued thanks to God the Good Lord for guidance, strength, blessings, and opportunity to be in this position.

And, of course, a BIG thank you to the entire DAWG POUND for welcoming me back home. I promise to continue to push and work hard to bring a championship here for you all, representing the best team in the NFL, and make a lasting impact in the community and on the field. For the 'Land."