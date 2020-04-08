How to Keep Your Dog Enriched and Entertained While Working from Home

A lot of us are working from home and spending a lot more time with our animals, which is great! But sometimes, you just need to get your work done and Fido needs to respect that.

I'm sure a lot of us know at least one way to keep the dogs entertained for a while- in our home, we have Kongs for the dogs. Layla usually gets one with peanut butter and Wade Wilson gets one with some Kong flavoring because he hates peanut butter. But if you need something new to try for your dog or are just interested in learning about enrichment in general, check out this video from Paulina from the Cleveland Animal Protective League! She walks you through different things to try that your dog will love.