Keep Your Pets Safe This 4th Of July

The 4th of July is on Thursday, which means firework shows are coming up. Some suburbs are doing their fireworks on the 3rd, Cleveland will be doing theirs on the 4th, and your neighbors have probably been setting off fireworks for a while now. And if you live close to where the fireworks are displayed, it's important that you take these steps to keep your four legged friend safe!

1) Keep your pets secure! Some dogs experience moments of high anxiety during thunderstorms and fireworks, which can lead to them causing destruction in your home. If you're going out for the fireworks, a crate would be a good and safe spot to keep your dog. If a crate is not an option, keep your pet in a room where there is less chance for them to bust through a window (it can and has happened). If you're going to be home, perhaps you should stick by your furry friend so they will feel less anxious! Your presence will help bring them comfort.

2) Make sure your pet has a current ID tag and an updated county license! The tag should have your pet's name on it and your contact information, making it easier for the finder to contact you in the event your pet escapes from the home. A current dog license will also be helpful! If your dog is picked up by City or County, you will be fined for having an unlicensed dog. If you are overdue for a license (the deadline to register was January 31st), you'll have pay a penalty of $20, making the license cost $41 instead of $21- but doesn't that seem better than paying a $500 fine? Not to mention if your dog is licensed and City or County pick him up, they will be able to easily identify you as the owner.

3) On that note, please make sure your pet is wearing a collar! We take lost reports a lot and there have been so many times when people have told me their pet is not wearing a collar, meaning there are no identifying tags. Even if you walk your dog on a harness, the collar is what should be worn at home, with the harness only worn for walks.

4) Get your pet microchipped! You can come down to the APL and get your pet microchipped for $15 or have your pet microchipped at your vet (call first and check). Then if you pet does escape during the coming celebrations, he can be scanned with what looks like a giant UPC scanner and his microchip number will pop up! The microchip comapny will then be contacted, and then they will inform you that your pet has been found. This is also a good thing to have for your indoor/outdoor kitties!

5) What to do if your pet escapes! If your pet has escaped, there are a few things you can do- first off, you can call us at the APL (and the shelters in your neighborhood) to file lost reports. If you can, provide the shelters with an emailed photo of your furry friend so we can attach it to the report. And provide us with as much detail as possible about your cat or dog! We see a lot of grey and white pitbulls, but if you tell us that pitbull has a scar on her leg from surgery, then it makes the process easier. In the event you find somebody else's dog, you have to call City Kennels (for the City of Cleveland) or County Kennels (for Cuyahoga County).