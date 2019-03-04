The Prodigy Vocalist, Keith Flint, Has Died

March 4, 2019
Alanna Crummie

© Press Association

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Music News
Shows
Slats

Keith Flint, vocalist for The Prodgiy, has died. He was found in his home in Essex this morning.

Though not always considered solely rock music, The Prodigy made an impact in the music industry and Flint, along with the band, became icons in England. They drew inspiration from artists from a number of different genres, including Fatboy Slim and The Chemical Brothers, and mixed it with the electronic music that ultimately became their sound.

Not much is known about Flint's death at this time, but it is not being treated as anything suspicous. The police were called to check on him and when they arrived, that was when they found Flint had passed away.

Tags: 
keith flint
The Prodigy
music news
wncx