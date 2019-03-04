The Prodigy Vocalist, Keith Flint, Has Died

Keith Flint, vocalist for The Prodgiy, has died. He was found in his home in Essex this morning.

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

Though not always considered solely rock music, The Prodigy made an impact in the music industry and Flint, along with the band, became icons in England. They drew inspiration from artists from a number of different genres, including Fatboy Slim and The Chemical Brothers, and mixed it with the electronic music that ultimately became their sound.

Not much is known about Flint's death at this time, but it is not being treated as anything suspicous. The police were called to check on him and when they arrived, that was when they found Flint had passed away.