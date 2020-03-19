Kevin Bacon Encourages Six Degrees of Separation

Six degrees of Kevin Bacon. We've all heard it, right? It's the idea that Kevin Bacon is linked to any person by six or less people. It applies to us in our daily lives as well, but it's always been funnier with Kevin Bacon because he seems to somehow be linked to everybody. Well he posted a video on instagram about who he stays home for- his wife, Kyra Sedgwick. He's doing this to encourage social distancing and quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak. We can flatten the curve if we just stay inside, wash our hands, and don't go out if we feel sick (which a lot of that is easier said than done, I know).

For me, I'm staying home for my fiance who has asthma. I've only left the house to come to work here and run to the grocery store for something. But after our grocery shopping yesterday, we should be set for a while, so today will be the official start of my voluntary quarantine. I'm not really looking forward to it, but it's what's best for myself, my fiance, and our community. Plus let's be honest, I have been prepping for this kind of thing my whole life. Once when I was in elementary school, I spent almost an entire summer sitting in front of my bedroom window reading all the Harry Potter books like a nerd (because I am a nerd), so I know how to keep myself entertained for a long time!

I know this outbreak is scary. And if you're like me, your anxiety might be skyrocketing. While staying educated and up to date on the outbreak is important, your mental health is important too. Make sure you take time for yourself and learn some of these coping mechanisms for this incredibly stressful time.