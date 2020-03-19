Kevin Bacon Encourages Six Degrees of Separation
Six degrees of Kevin Bacon. We've all heard it, right? It's the idea that Kevin Bacon is linked to any person by six or less people. It applies to us in our daily lives as well, but it's always been funnier with Kevin Bacon because he seems to somehow be linked to everybody. Well he posted a video on instagram about who he stays home for- his wife, Kyra Sedgwick. He's doing this to encourage social distancing and quarantining during the coronavirus outbreak. We can flatten the curve if we just stay inside, wash our hands, and don't go out if we feel sick (which a lot of that is easier said than done, I know).
#IStayHomeFor @kikkosedg! Hey everybody, it’s now so important to stay home and keep our distance from others if you are able. It’s one way we can help prevent the spread of #Coronavirus and save lives. The more of us who can, make it safer for those who can’t. So if you’re home too like me, post a video or photo with a sign like mine, telling who you are staying home for and ask 6 friends to do the same. Post it with the hashtag #IStayHomeFor so I can see and share. The more folks involved, the merrier - We’re all connected by various degrees (Trust me, I know!) I’m kicking it off with @jimmyfallon @eltonjohn @Brandicarlile @kevinhart4real @ddlovato @davidbeckham - but I encourage YOU ALL to join in too! Let’s use this 6 Degree thing to do some good! . . . . #Corona #Coronavirus #StayHome #StaySafe #6Degrees #ThinkingOfYou #SpreadTheWord
For me, I'm staying home for my fiance who has asthma. I've only left the house to come to work here and run to the grocery store for something. But after our grocery shopping yesterday, we should be set for a while, so today will be the official start of my voluntary quarantine. I'm not really looking forward to it, but it's what's best for myself, my fiance, and our community. Plus let's be honest, I have been prepping for this kind of thing my whole life. Once when I was in elementary school, I spent almost an entire summer sitting in front of my bedroom window reading all the Harry Potter books like a nerd (because I am a nerd), so I know how to keep myself entertained for a long time!
Shoutout to the nice girl who took a picture of us after TSO. Skirt courtesy of @maralynneee
I know this outbreak is scary. And if you're like me, your anxiety might be skyrocketing. While staying educated and up to date on the outbreak is important, your mental health is important too. Make sure you take time for yourself and learn some of these coping mechanisms for this incredibly stressful time.