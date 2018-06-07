Lady Gaga Looks To Shine In First 'A Star Is Born' Trailer

The first trailer for A Star Is Born is finally here! I know, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper aren't exactly rock music, but I appreciate talent on all levels and I think that Lady Gaga is one of the best examples of organic talent. So this remake stars Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (who will be credited as Stefani Germanotta) and is set to be released in October. The storyline is the same as its predecessors- an alcoholic and fading musician helps a young woman achieve her dreams even though his own career plummets toward rock bottom.This will be the third remake of the original 1937 film and even though it looks kind of cheesy, I am really looking forward to seeing Lady Gaga's big screen debut!

Video of A STAR IS BORN - Official Trailer 1