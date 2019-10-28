LeBron James And His Family Were Forced To Leave Their Home Because Of The Wildfires

October 28, 2019
Alanna Crummie
LeBron James looks on during the first half of a game against the Golden State Warriors

Sean M. Haffey / Staff

LeBron James tweeted very early this morning that he and his family were forced out of their California home because of the wildfires.

Luckily his family managed to find a palce to stay, but James urged others to get out while they can and says he's praying for the families in his area since they could also be affected by the wildfires.

I'm with LeBron on this one, I hope those other families can escape and evacuate now before it's too late. Wildfires can grow quickly and spread just as fast and celebrities are not immune to the devastation. Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, lost their home to the wildfires last year, along with Gerard Butler and Shannen Doherty. 

california wildfires
LeBron James

