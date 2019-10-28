LeBron James And His Family Were Forced To Leave Their Home Because Of The Wildfires

LeBron James tweeted very early this morning that he and his family were forced out of their California home because of the wildfires.

Man these LA -- aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! ----‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

Luckily his family managed to find a palce to stay, but James urged others to get out while they can and says he's praying for the families in his area since they could also be affected by the wildfires.

I ---- for all the families in the area that could be affected by these ------------------------ now! Pretty please get to safety ASAP — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

I'm with LeBron on this one, I hope those other families can escape and evacuate now before it's too late. Wildfires can grow quickly and spread just as fast and celebrities are not immune to the devastation. Miley Cyrus and her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, lost their home to the wildfires last year, along with Gerard Butler and Shannen Doherty.