Downtown Cleveland Will Light Up Tonight to Show Support for Health Care Workers
April 9, 2020
Downtown Cleveland will show its support to health care workers by lighting up the sky tonight.
Support + honor Cleveland Clinic caregivers, healthcare workers and first responders around the world.— Cleveland Clinic (@ClevelandClinic) April 8, 2020
On Thursday, April 9 at 8 p.m., help us #LightUpCLE. pic.twitter.com/VQ9Etp5s8C
We can show our support for the health care workers fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic by turning on the lights in our homes or lighting a candle in the window. Use #LightUpCLE on social media to show your support and let our health care workers know that we will be forever thankful for the work they are doing and the lives they are saving.