Iconic Special Needs Cat Lil BUB Has Passed Away

We all know Lil BUB. She's the cutest little cat whose tongue is always hanging out in all those pictures and became an internet sensation because of it. Sadly, Lil BUB passed away yesterday morning at just over eight years old.

Lil BUB had been battling a pretty serious bone infection, along with the other medical conditions that made her a special needs cat. Her humans posted a beautiful message about her life and her work on social media. Lil BUB helped raise over $700,000 for animal welfare, she started the first national fund for pets with special needs, she's the reason her human met his wife (which then led to the births of their two children), and she "spread a message of determination, positivity, and perseverance to people all over the world."

Earlier this year we lost our beloved girl, Grumpy Cat, and now she is waiting for Lil BUB on the other side of the rainbow bridge. My heart goes out to Lil BUB's family. A pet is not just a pet- they are family.