Lindsey Buckingham Is Suing Fleetwood Mac

Lindsey Buckingham was fired from Fleetwood Mac a few months ago and it's been revealed that he is SUING the band following that firing. The lawsuit is basically his history with Fleetwood Mac and the contributions he made to band after he and Stevie Nicks joined in 1975.

The news of this lawsuit comes just after the news broke about why Buckingham was fired in the first place. It was revealed that he would be losing about $12 million since he was fired before the tour and now that is money the rest of Fleetwood Mac is splitting. Reasons for the lawsuit include breach of oral contract and fiduciary duty.

It's been such a great time to be back on the road. Excited to be home playing for Los Angeles this Friday at the Orpheum Theatre. https://t.co/22qBbbtZgQ pic.twitter.com/1NZFjIjT3X — Lindsey Buckingham (@LBuckingham) October 10, 2018