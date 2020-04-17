Future Service Dogs Named After Mike DeWine and Amy Acton

4 Paws for Ability, a Columbus service dog organization had new members join them on March 30th when mama dog, Aliss, gave birth to 10 puppies.

The puppies were then named the Inspiration Litter, given the names DeWine, Amy, Solidarity, Foster, Flexibility, Responder, Acton, Unity, Essential, and Altra.

They were all named for the important people playing huge roles during the coronavirus pandemic.

The puppies are already starting their service dog training by wearing wet paper towels on their backs so they can start getting used to the feel of a service vest.

I know that's a really important job and these pups are going to grow up to help so many people, but it's so cute to picture a bunch of newborn puppies crawling around with wet paper towels on them!