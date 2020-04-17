Future Service Dogs Named After Mike DeWine and Amy Acton

April 17, 2020
Alanna Crummie
Service dog in training

corbettproductions

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Local
Shows
Slats
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

4 Paws for Ability, a Columbus service dog organization had new members join them on March 30th when mama dog, Aliss, gave birth to 10 puppies.

The puppies were then named the Inspiration Litter, given the names DeWine, Amy, Solidarity, Foster, Flexibility, Responder, Acton, Unity, Essential, and Altra.

They were all named for the important people playing huge roles during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aliss brought 10 beautiful puppies into the world yesterday. 5 boys and 5 girls that will have big paws to fill, to become service dogs! Welcome the Inspiration Litter! •DeWine •Flexibility •Solidarity •Foster •Responder •Acton •Unity •Essential •Altra •Amy

A post shared by Dalena Nguyen Wesley (@dalenanguyenwesley) on

The puppies are already starting their service dog training by wearing wet paper towels on their backs so they can start getting used to the feel of a service vest.

I know that's a really important job and these pups are going to grow up to help so many people, but it's so cute to picture a bunch of newborn puppies crawling around with wet paper towels on them!

Tags: 
puppies
service dogs
inspiration litter
mike dewine
amy acton
columbus
4 paws for ability

Upcoming Events

22 Apr
Pigs: Canada's Pink Floyd The Agora Theater
02 May
CANCELLED: Joe Walsh & David Crosby Headline May 4 50th Commemoration Benefit Concert at Kent State Memorial Athletic and Convocation (MAC) Center at Kent State
14 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
15 May
POSTPONED: Todd Rundgren: The Individualist, A True Star MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
21 May
Ann Wilson of Heart MGM Northfield Park – Center Stage
View More Events

Recent Podcast Audio
Christy Peters from the American Red Cross WNCXFM: On-Demand
Michael Stanley Shares Favorite Richfield Coliseum Memories WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Olivier Vernon, Sheldon Richardson, and Doug Dieken. WNCXFM: On-Demand
TSO guitarist Joel Hoekstra WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Joel Bitonio and Denzel Ward WNCXFM: On-Demand
Slats Goes Barking in Berea with Sheldon Richardson, Chad Thomas, and Joel Bitonio WNCXFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes