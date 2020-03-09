Little Boy Rides His Tricycle to Help Nashville Tornado Victims

March 9, 2020
Dax is a three year old boy who has decided to help tornado victims in the most adorable way- coming to help while riding his tricycle!

He put on his safety goggles and put his tools on his tricycle so he could be of service to those affected by the tornado and help fix everyone's "broken homes." The Putnam County community has seen an outpouring of support following the devestating EF-4 tornado, but none of them are this adorable. 

Interested in learning how you can help tornado victims? Here is more information for you.

