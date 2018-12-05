This 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Scene Was Done In One Take

Rami Malek has really made a mark on Hollywood with his incredible performance as the late Freddie Mercury. Malek, who has become a serious contender for an Oscar nomination, just revealed that the Live Aid scene in 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was filmed in ONE TAKE.

Malek said that the monotony of filming one take at a time was killing the energy they needed to recreate one of the greatest performances in rock history. So, he asked the director for one more day of shooting but this time, there won't be any stops. So that's what they did and I guess you could say it worked out pretty well!

While the movie has had some mixed reviews, I think most of us can agree that Rami Malek's performance is amazing- it feels like you're really watching Freddie Mercury!