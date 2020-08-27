Local Kid Raises Money to Buy More Than 200 Vests for K-9 Dogs

Brady is a 10 year old kid with a bright future ahead of him- he has been working really hard to raise money to get new vests for the K-9 dogs at police stations across Ohio. Luca from Bedford was the most recent dog to receive a new vest and the police department was so thankful for Brady and his incredible efforts to help keep the dogs safe while on the job.

I remember being about Brady's age when I held my first fundraiser for the Cleveland APL. My mom taught me how to bottle feed abandoned kittens when I was really young (if I was going to bring them home, I was going to be the one to feed them!), and my passion for animals grew from there. I wanted to do everything I could to help the animals- luckily for me, my lifelong passion turned into a part-time job that I love. Brady's passion to help dogs at only 10 years old? Yeah, I think this kid is going to work with animals when he grows up.