A Local Company Designed A Tool to Reduce Contact with Public Surfaces

Eaton Corporation has come up with a simple tool that can help reduce the number of times our hands touch public surfaces.

It is just a small, plastic tool that was 3D printed to touch those surfaces for us. We touch public surfaces all the time without always thinking twice about it- door handles, faucets, etc.

The hope is that this little tool will help slow the spread of the virus because less surfaces would be touched directly.

Eaton Corporation is known for its innovative designs in technology and this new design is how they are trying to help health care workers, who are fighting on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

The new tool is currently being tested by health care workers, with Eaton hoping to receive feedback on the design so they can make any and all necessary changes.