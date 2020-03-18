Local Shelters Switch to Adoptions by Appointment Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 has been affecting us in a lot of different ways, from how we socialize to how we work. But it's also affecting those of us in the animal welfare world. Yesterday, The Cleveland APL (where I also work) announced we would be doing adoptions by appointment only, starting today.

Also yesterday, City Dogs Cleveland hosted their own St. Patrick's Day parade on Facebook, where they showed off their adoptable dogs. City is also doing adoptions by appointment only.

Things have been tough for those of us in animal welfare and animal care in general. A lot of vets are cancelling appointments and not taking on new clients. Our 2 year old dog just had surgery on Saturday after weeks of battling some sort of bowl problem and his doctor told me at discharge that they would be starting curbside vet services, meaning that when I bring him back for suture removal, someone will come out to my car, grab him, do his exam, and then bring him back out to me.

If you are someone who is working from home and you've been thinking about adding a new family member, now would be a good time to do so. With you being home so much, you can help make the transition easier for your new friend. Might I suggest Twisted Sister at the APL? She loves to give hugs and she is a gently giant who is ready for some serious lovin'. And the kitty featured as this cover photo? Her name is Arlo and yes, she is also available for adoption (by appointment) at AffoGATO Cat Cafe!